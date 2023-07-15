Photo of the Day: July 15, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Faxon’s Hatchet House celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting on June 16, 2023, at 3015 Belshire Village Drive in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Faxon’s Hatchet House is THE place to be for axe throwing and ales! Axe throwing is perfect for birthday parties, wedding parties, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, team-building events, company events, special events, and more!

