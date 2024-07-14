Photo of the Day: July 14, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Skanska, one of the world’s largest construction and development companies, was recently recognized by Advancing Women in Nashville (AWIN) for its first-ever Advancing Innovation Awards. The award recognized Skanska’s Green Sticker Initiative.

“Our team is honored to be the recipient of AWIN’s Advancing Innovation Awards,” said Anthony Foster, EHS Director at Skanska. “As a team, we understand the importance of shining a light on mental health and helping our team prioritize this. I am proud of the work we do and the creation of our Green Sticker Initiative.”

AWIN’s first-ever Advancing Innovation Awards, recognizes member organizations who are changing the workplace and community for the better. Inspired by its members, AWIN created this program to share positive change and its ripple effect across memberships, which includes 40 of the strongest, most innovative organizations in the region.

Skanska recognizes the importance of keeping its team safe on and off the job site, breaking the stigma of disusing mental health being a top priority. The company created its Green Sticker Initiative, which focuses on mental health first aid to its employees. The sticker is a sign to feel comfortable, and welcome in opening to others.

