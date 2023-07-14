Photo of the Day: July 14, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 19: Singer Frank Ray (Front C), ACM's Lyndsay Cruz, ACM's Taylor Wolf and Bluebird Cafe's Erika Wollam-Nichols and ACM Lifting Lives Music Campers visit Bluebird Cafe on June 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp is a week-long residential program for individuals with Williams syndrome, who are passionate about music. The program is put on through a partnership between ACM Lifting Lives® and Vanderbilt Kennedy Center. Frank Ray played songs and answered questions from the campers at the Bluebird Cafe.

