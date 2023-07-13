Photo of the Day: July 13, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: MaRynn Taylor received a warm welcome into the legendary circle of the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night, 6/23, by the great Jeannie Seely and went straight into a release day performance of her new song, “01.” Following the emotional highs of her Opry debut performance, MaRynn was surrounded by her family, friends, and team in Studio A for an intimate reception.

MaRynn Taylor Pictured with WSM’s Charlie Mattos, Black River’s Gordon Kerr, Opry Member Jeannie Seely, Jonas Group Entertainment’s Phil Guerini, and the Opry’s Dan Rogers.

