Photo of the Day: July 13, 2022

Photo of the day: The Franklin Theatre played host to a sold-out crowd at the one-night-premier of “Elvis.” The evening included a cocktail hour and red carpet for esteemed guests followed by a discussion panel with Tony Brown, Larry Strickland, and Shannon Sanders. A reception was held immediately following the screening of the film.

The event served as a fundraiser to support The Franklin Theatre’s operations. Thanks to the help of generous sponsors, The Franklin Theatre is able to uphold its reputation as a historic jewel of Middle Tennessee.

