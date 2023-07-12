Photo of the Day: July 12, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Brad Paisley, actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Zanies hosted “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” in Nashville in front of a sold-out crowd. The night featured improv with Groundlings Alumni, comedians Kevin Nealon and Nate Bargatze, a surprise appearance by actress Bonnie Hunt, and comedic music performances by Brad who also emceed the evening and joined the Groundlings for improv. More than $100,000 was raised for The Store from the 300-seat full capacity crowd and donations, which are still streaming in.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.