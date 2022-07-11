Photo of the Day: July 11, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: State officials opened the new 91-guestroom Lodge at Paris Landing, an attraction featuring a full-service restaurant and lounge, with indoor and outdoor dining, and conference spaces to serve both business meetings and social functions at Paris Landing State Park.

The lodge offers many spaces to gather and relax, including fire pits, reading nooks, and living room areas. The design is inspired by the setting of Kentucky Lake and the commanding views of the open water. The rooms include several types of suites, all with lake views.

Paris Landing State Park is an 841-acre attraction on the widest part of the lake making it an outstanding location for water sports such as fishing, boating, swimming, and waterskiing. It is home to a par-72, 18-hole golf course. The park also has 10 three-bedroom cabins and features a campground with 45 sites with water and electric service, as well as 18 primitive campsites.

Reservations are being accepted now at this link.

