Photo of the Day: July 10, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of WCAC

Photo of the day:Eight-year old Charlie ended up at Williamson County Animal Center through no fault of his own. His previous family wasn’t able to take him with them as part of their move out of the country. He already knows all of the basic commands, is (reportedly) housetrained and enjoys walks.  Charlie loves people, including young ones, but is selective about his four-legged friends.  Visit Charlie and all the adorable adoptables at WCAC today located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court, Franklin.

 

