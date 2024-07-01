Photo of the Day: July 1, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders celebrated his first No. 1 single with “Pretty Little Poison.” Written by Zeiders (BMI), Ryan Beaver (BMI) and Jared Keim (SESAC), the hit – which marked all three of their first No. 1s – reached the No. 1 status on both Country Aircheck’s Mediabase Country Chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart the week of Feb. 26th.

L Photo (L-R): Ryan Beaver (BMI), Warren Zeiders (BMI), Jared Keim (SESAC) and Ross Copperman (Producer

