Photo of the Day: July 1, 2023

Photo of the day: North Italia is celebrating the season with its Summer Sips campaign featuring 14 limited edition cocktails created by the restaurant’s top bartenders across the country from east to west coast.

North Italia is located at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive, #100 in Franklin and 2159 Green Hills Village Drive in Nashville.

LIMITED EDITION COCKTAILS:

Priced at $18 each, these four bevvies were thoughtfully created by North Italia mixologists from across the country who drew inspiration from classic cocktails like theBlue Hawaiian, Vodka Gimlets and Whiskey Sours––drinks the team has been enjoying since their 21st birthday as a cheeky nod to North Italia turning 21 this year. Below is an overview of the cocktails which are available for dine-in only beginning today through September 4:

SUNSET OVER SICILY (Nashville and Franklin locations only) | Vulcanica Sicilian, Vodka, Peach, Raspberry, Smashed Lemon, Cleto Chiarli Brut Rose

(Nashville and Franklin locations only) Vulcanica Sicilian, Vodka, Peach, Raspberry, Smashed Lemon, Cleto Chiarli Brut Rose Created by North Italia Franklin’s expert bar team

DOLCE FIORE (nationwide) | Rose Infused Aviation Gin, Fiorente, Starlino Rosé and Lemon

AMARENA SOUR (nationwide) | Yellowstone Bourbon, Disaronno, Grand Marnier, Luxardo Cherry, Pressed Lemon

IL CIELO (nationwide) | Vulcanica Sicilian Vodka, Fiorente, Blue Curacao and Lemon

