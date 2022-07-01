Photo of the Day: July 1, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury welcomed home the Davis and Willingham families.

George Davis entered the Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury homeownership program looking for a new beginning. As a single father, George works very hard to provide for his four children, Geonna (13), Karionna (12), Aarionna (12), and Malachi (5), working two to three jobs at a time to provide for his family.

Although completing the homeownership program requirements, including over 200 hours working on the build site, budget coaching, and homeownership classes on top of working multiple jobs was quite the challenge, George persevered to build a better life for his family.

“I am happy to be able to secure a better future for myself, but this is really for my children” he shares.

