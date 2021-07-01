Photo of the Day: July 1, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Brooklyn Bowl, which opened June 25th in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood.

The 1,200 capacity Nashville space is part of the world-famous Brooklyn Bowl venues and joins its Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Las Vegas locations. Located in Nashville’s Germantown, it’s central to everything the city has to offer, including downtown Broadway and a spectacular porch view of the Nashville Sounds baseball field. Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is the perfect spot for a night out with restaurant dining, a duckpin bowling alley, bars, and the performance stage.

