Photo of the Day: January 9, 2026

Photo of the day: Gibson, the iconic instrument brand, together with its philanthropic division Gibson Gives, celebrates a historic year of giving in 2025. This milestone underscores their unwavering commitment to expanding global access to music through education, health, and wellness programs, as well as initiatives that empower and inspire youth.

“The impact Gibson Gives has made this year is nothing short of extraordinary” says Erica Krusen, Global Executive Director of Gibson Gives. “This year proved that when music meets purpose, the results are powerful. Thanks to the generosity of our artists, partners, and supporters, we expanded our reach, deepened our impact, and turned compassion into action, using music as a catalyst for lasting positive change around the world.”

In 2025 alone, Gibson Gives donated 2,445 guitars, bringing the total to more than 16,000 guitars gifted since the foundation’s inception. The organization enabled over $5.3 million+ in funding for key organizations through product donations and meaningful giving, with a retail value of $2,489,541 in donated products this year. Additionally, Gibson Gives awarded more than $401,000 in cash grants to partner organizations and assisted 301 organizations globally. Gibson also gave a piano to Margaret Allen Middle School in Nashville.

Scholarship support also grew significantly, with 27 Gibson Gives scholarships totaling $139,000. These continued efforts reflect Gibson Gives’ commitment to advancing music education and supporting musicians worldwide.

