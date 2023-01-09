Photo of the Day: January 9, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Husband and wife duo, Han Hong and Tram Nguyen, along with a seasoned business owner, Elden Gillard, opened Han’s Banh Mi & Pho in 2019 out of a passion for Vietnamese cuisines and culture. The restaurant’s banh mi bread is made in-house, baked fresh daily and its pho is made from scratch, traditionally low and slow-simmered with the highest quality local meats and bones. Some of Han’s specialties include banh mi, pho, bubble tea, grilled baguette with salt and chili, and more. You can now find them at Assembly Food Hall in downtown Nashville.

