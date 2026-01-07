Photo of the Day: January 7, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, has opened its first Nashville location at 202 21st Avenue South, directly below the Aertson Midtown. The 14,500-square-foot venue marks the brand’s debut in Tennessee, bringing Five Iron’s signature mix of advanced training, immersive play, and elevated hospitality to the heart of Music City. The project is owned and operated by franchise partners Peter McCormick and Alex Zega, who continue to expand Five Iron’s footprint across the United States.

“Nashville has always been a city where music, culture, and community intersect, and that’s exactly how we think about golf at Five Iron,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “This location was designed to be more than a place to play — it’s a space to practice, compete, connect, and spend time together. We’re excited to bring Five Iron to Music City in a way that feels authentic to Nashville and adds something new to its entertainment landscape.”

The Nashville venue features 11 Trackman simulators with access to more than 300 courses worldwide, including iconic destinations such as Pebble Beach and St Andrews, along with a rotating selection of championship courses from across the U.S. and around the world. Designed to support serious golfers, the space offers a complete pathway for improvement through Swing Evaluations, private and group instruction led by certified coaches, and personalized equipment guidance through Callaway Tour Fitting. Using real-time swing data, instructors help players identify the right Callaway setups for their game.

Five Iron Nashville is also home to the world’s largest indoor golf league, where competitive play meets weeknight camaraderie. Beyond leagues, the venue offers multiple entry points into the game — including junior clinics, introductory programming, community-driven events, and women’s initiatives such as the annual Women’s Golf Month each June. Guests can also enjoy multisport gaming (soccer, hockey, dodgeball and more), augmented-reality darts, and interactive group formats, making Five Iron both a dedicated training facility and an inclusive entertainment destination.

Find more information here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.