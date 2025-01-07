Photo of the Day: January 7, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Educational Media Foundation (EMF), the parent organization of leading Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1, held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on December 3, 2024, for its new Ministry Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

With more than 1,100 signals across the country, the largest Christian radio network now has a permanent home in Williamson County after relocating from Rocklin, California. The dedication event featured Christian artists Steven Curtis Chapman, Jon Reddick and Pastor/Author Jud Wilhite alongside approximately 500 local leaders, team members, and other guests.

“Tennessee has welcomed us with open arms, and we extend our gratitude to the local community for their hospitality,” Tom Stultz, Interim CEO. “We are grateful to those who have supported this journey and look forward to utilizing this space to continue sharing the Gospel with our audiences across the globe.”

The new 166,000 square foot facility features ten studios for live broadcasts of K-LOVE radio, Air1 radio, and AccessMore podcasts. There is also ample space for the operation of K-LOVE Books, K-LOVE Live Events, and K-LOVE on Demand, the Ministry’s video streaming platform.

The building also houses several capture spaces where artists and other leaders in the Christian space can create media content. The auditorium, the K-LOVE Center, is a state-of-the-art live event space where tour rehearsals, concerts, and events can be held in support of industry and other community needs.

