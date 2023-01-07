Photo of the Day: January 7, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The City of Brentwood Vice Mayor and Commissioners, along with the City Manager, Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department leaders, design and construction teams, and the community celebrated the official grand opening of the City’s fifth fire station facility and the arrival of a new fire apparatus. The $8.6 million project now places Brentwood’s newest fire station in the fast-growing, southeast portion of Brentwood at 9551 Split Log Road.

