Photo of the Day: January 7, 2021

Today’s photo of the day is a photo and a cocktail recipe! Pandy Cotton Candy, a Nolensville-based company specializing in Luxury Cotton Candy Treats, partnered with Blue Chair Bay Rum to create a festive drink. Here’s the recipe for Candy Stand Daiquiri 🍹⁠⠀

1.5 oz. Blue Chair Bay White Rum⁠⠀

.5 oz. lime juice⁠⠀

.75 oz. simple syrup⁠⠀

.5 oz blue curaçao. ⁠⠀

A handful of Blue Chair Bay Coconut Cotton Candy⁠⠀

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice cubes, shake well. Strain into a coupe glass. Top with Pandy Cotton Candy.⁠

