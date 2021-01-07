Photo of the Day: January 7, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout 2021.
Today’s photo of the day is a photo and a cocktail recipe! Pandy Cotton Candy, a Nolensville-based company specializing in Luxury Cotton Candy Treats, partnered with Blue Chair Bay Rum to create a festive drink. Here’s the recipe for Candy Stand Daiquiri 🍹⠀
1.5 oz. Blue Chair Bay White Rum⠀
.5 oz. lime juice⠀
.75 oz. simple syrup⠀
.5 oz blue curaçao. ⠀
A handful of Blue Chair Bay Coconut Cotton Candy⠀
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice cubes, shake well. Strain into a coupe glass. Top with Pandy Cotton Candy.
