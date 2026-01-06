Photo of the Day: January 6, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Rising country singer-songwriter and CTK Artist Callie Twisselman made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, December 27, performing during the final Opry show of the year and the closing night of Opry 100. Marking the milestone moment, Twisselman took the stage to perform “King & Queen of Recklessness” and “Ghost In My Head,” both featured on her debut EP Growing in Grace, released December 5.

In attendance for the milestone debut was Twisselman’s family, including her grandmother, who boarded a flight for the first time in nearly 40 years to be there, having promised Callie she would make the trip if she ever performed at the Grand Ole Opry, a lifelong bucket-list dream for the artist.

Looking ahead to 2026, Callie is working on new music and is opening up for Dolly Parton during her Las Vegas Residency in September.

