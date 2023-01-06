Photo of the Day: January 6, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Hosting a SOLD-OUT seventh annual DUSTIN LYNCH AND FRIENDS BENEFIT CONCERT at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma. Lynch raised over $30K for Shepherd’s House, Tullahoma Sports Council, Inc., and Hands-On Science Center.

Handpicking his toys from Nashville’s Phillips Toy Mart, Lynch was further inspired to gift children in need of “Somethin’ That Makes You Smile,” as heard on his fifth studio album BLUE IN THE SKY. Capturing the heart of his shopping spree plus a surprise local visit to the Seacrest Studio in Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all toys purchased were donated to the Tullahoma Fire Department Toy Drive, Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and 147 TEAM.

