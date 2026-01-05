Photo of the Day: January 5, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Sushi Row, the Colorado-based upscale sushi house, has officially opened its doors in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. Family-owned and operated by the creators of Dos Santos – which debuted in Wedgewood-Houston in 2024 – Sushi Row offers an intimate, design-forward dining experience centered around a small, focused menu of sushi classics with a creative twist.

Co-founded by Jason Wallenta and his wife, Riley O’Brien, Sushi Row delivers a menu led by Executive Chef Zaya Altbish who brings more than 18 years of experience in top sushi kitchens and a deep passion for the craft. The menu showcases upscale, innovative interpretations of traditional sushi and Japanese dishes. With a small, intentionally focused selection that puts a creative spin on sushi classics, the restaurant features standout items such as the rocco roll, hamachi kama (grilled yellowtail collar), pork belly buns and tamaki tacos. The cocktail program follows the same thoughtful approach, offering a curated sake menu designed to complement the menu’s bold flavors.

The 3,300-square-foot interior accommodates up to 90 guests, with additional seating for 30 on the outdoor patio and 12 in the private dining room. Designed in collaboration with Remick Architecture, O’Brien helped curate a space that feels natural and cozy, yet electric and energizing. The design plays with contrast: polished and refined meets reclaimed and organic. Walnut slab tables, cut from just two giant trees and beautifully finished by local carpenters GoodWood, anchor the room, but the standout is the 18-foot communal table that brings people together and celebrates a sense of community. All of it falls under dim, ambient lighting accented by striking Kashi light pendants.

Sushi Row is open for lunch and dinner service from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.