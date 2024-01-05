Photo of the Day: January 5, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Emily Dorio

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:If you feel you missed most of the holiday pop-ups. Camp Bobby is still open until February 18th. Camp Bobby transports you to a retro getaway, 10 stories above Nashville’s Arts District. Reserve an igloo, enjoy campfire-inspired cocktails and dance to a live DJ in Bobby’s “mess hall”.

Make a reservation here. 

 

 ***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
