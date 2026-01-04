Photo of the Day: January 4, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jason’s Deli, the fast-casual concept is kicking off its 50th year by honoring the fresh food, people and communities that have defined the restaurant for five decades. The anniversary rollout includes new and returning fares, alongside a January spotlight on the brand’s array of soups.

To kick off the festivities, Jason’s Deli is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the debut of a new Deli-Bration Cookie, a sweet treat created in honor of the milestone. From Jan. 2–8, Deli Dollars Rewards members can enjoy one FREE, with more than one million cookies expected to be shared nationwide.

The Deli-Bration Cookie will join as a permanent menu favorite, the Deli Cowboy will be available year-round and two seasonal offerings — Chicken & Wild Rice Soup and Cheesy Truffle Pasta with Chicken — will be featured from Jan. 1 through March 31:

Deli-Bration Cookie: A freshly baked sugar cookie topped with multi-colored sprinkles.

The Deli Cowboy: Half-pound of freshly sliced East Texas pit-smoked beef brisket with melted cheddar, crisp red onions and barbecue sauce, toasted on New Orleans french bread.

Chicken & Wild Rice Soup: A creamy chicken soup with wild rice, rotisserie pulled chicken and vegetables, back for the season by popular demand.

Cheesy Truffle Pasta with Chicken: Grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and mushrooms, tossed in a savory truffle cheese sauce over penne pasta and sprinkled with asiago cheese. Served with toasted herb focaccia.

