Photo of the Day: January 4, 2024

Photo of the day: Waldo’s Chicken & Beer held a ribbon cutting for its newest location on December 13, 2023, at 7010 Executive Center Drive in Brentwood Tennessee.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is all about great chicken, cooked two ways: Southern Fried and Rotisserie. Paired with a scratch-made menu of Southern sides, delicious sauces, and more.

