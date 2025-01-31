Photo of the Day: January 31, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The local boy band, The Band of Light, held a show at the Franklin Theatre. The four high school theatre veterans were introduced through their student production of Footloose, which never made its debut. However, they delivered one high-energy show and should be a band to watch in 2025.

