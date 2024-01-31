Photo of the Day: January 31, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Luke Bryan’s annual all-inclusive concert vacation, Crash My Playa, wrapped on January 20th in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, with its ninth annual event. The event took place at the incredible AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún, featuring four nights of country music on a private stretch of white sand beach. Fans were treated to headline sets by Jon Pardi and Jelly Roll as well as two headline concerts by Luke, with Dierks Bentley and Eddie Montgomery joining as special guests on Saturday night for the finale show “Luke & Friends.” Additional performances throughout the 4-day event included Dustin Lynch, who hosted his traditional all-day infamous pool party, Ernest, Jon Langston and Mitchell Tenpenny as well as Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Lily Rose, Zach Top, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ Rock.

