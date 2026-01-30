Photo of the Day: January 30, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country band Shenandoah delivered a moment fans will be talking about for a long time while performing at Crash My Playa in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Sunday, January 18. The legendary band surprised country superstar Luke Bryan on stage with a No. 1 plaque commemorating their recent collab, “Sunday in the South,” which also features Jason Aldean.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.