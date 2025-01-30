Photo of the Day: January 30, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is hitting all the right notes this season, as the award-winning burger joint kicks off an all-new partnership with NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” premiering Sunday, Feb. 3. The collaboration between these two globally loved sensations will see the creation of an all-new “The Voice”-themed CrazyShake® milkshake, available for a limited time, at select Black Tap locations.

“The Voice” CrazyShake® is decorated with a vanilla frosted rim, black, red, and white sprinkles, and topped with a V-shaped cookie, a white chocolate microphone, and whipped cream. The shake will be available from January 31 to February 11 at Black Tap locations in Nashville, New York City, Las Vegas (at The Venetian), Miami, and Dallas.

Additionally, Black Tap Nashville, located in the heart of the city’s downtown at 140 3rd Ave. N., just steps away from Lower Broadway, will display one of the famed “Voice” chairs – the perfect opportunity for fan photos.

