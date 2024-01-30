Photo of the Day: January 30, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville Design Collective hosted a lively Champagne Brunch to kick off The 2024 Antiques & Garden Show. Beyond the 13 stunning showrooms, attendees enjoyed noteworthy book signings, experienced the unveiling of new collections, delighted in the upbeat jazz trio, Abigail Flowers, and indulged in an array of other engaging activities.

***

