Photo of the Day: January 30, 2022

Today’s photo is of Monk’s Road bourbon from Log Still Distillery’s Monk’s Road spirits just launched in Tennessee.

Log Still Distillery (based in Gethsemane, KY) was founded in 2019 by Nashville businessman Wally Dant (myNexus, BonusBev). Since launching, Log Still has been featured in the New York Times and USA Today and has been touted by several as the “Disneyland of distilleries.”

