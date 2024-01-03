Photo of the Day: January 3, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH took place at Bicentennial Park on New Year’s Eve in Nashville. Ahead of the big show, during sound check, take a look at Lynyrd Skynyrd with Lainey Wilson and Elle King; this marked the first time women have shared lead vocals on “Sweet Home Alabama.”

If you missed it, you can watch the performance here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.