Photo of the Day: January 3, 2022

Andrea Hinds
photo by Donna Vissman

Today’s photo is of Captain D’s at 1925 Mallory Lane in Franklin, which has closed.

It’s the last Captain D’s in Franklin. A second Franklin location at 108 New Highway 96, closed back in 2018 which is now Waldo’s Chicken.

