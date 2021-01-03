Photo of the Day: January 3, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin. We are missing our days at the Franklin Theatre but during the holidays it looks so festive. Did anyone celebrate by putting your name on the marquee for a holiday card or birthday?

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, please e-mail the photo to us at [email protected]. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.