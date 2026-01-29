Photo of the Day: January 29, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Karrington Rowe at Brentwood Place is marking its one-year anniversary with Anniversary Week, running January 26–31, featuring a special prix-fixe menu available for lunch and dinner.

Since opening, Karrington Rowe has quickly become a neighborhood go-to for elevated, approachable dining and this anniversary menu highlights some of its most popular dishes. Guests can enjoy one entrée plus a starter or dessert for $25, with entrée options including coconut curry shrimp, roasted chicken or crispy salmon. Starters include fried green tomatoes and chorizo-stuffed dates, while dessert options range from a crème brûlée napoleon and key lime pie to a dark chocolate mousse tart.

The Anniversary Week menu will be available 11 a.m.–9 p.m. during lunch and dinner service only (brunch not included).

