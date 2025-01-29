Photo of the Day: January 29, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a sold-out interview and performance with Rosanne Cash to support its newest exhibition, Rosanne Cash: Time Is a Mirror. Cash discussed her groundbreaking career and performed several songs with her husband and longtime collaborator, the Grammy-winning songwriter and producer John Leventhal. Museum Writer-Editor RJ Smith hosted the program in the museum’s Ford Theater.

The exhibit explores Cash’s more than 40-year journey as an artist, songwriter and storyteller, and how she has embodied both tradition and innovation across her musical career. It’s now open through March 2026 and is included with museum admission. The exhibit includes stage wear, song manuscripts, instruments, photographs and more

