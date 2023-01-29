Photo of the Day: January 29, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country artist, Eric Church is the latest to announce a new bar on Broadway to open some time in 2023 at 200 Broadway.

Church just announced The Outsiders Revival Tour. Joining “The Chief” across varying dates are Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays. There are currently no Nashville dates on the tour- see the entire tour city list here.

