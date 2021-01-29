Photo of the Day: January 29, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of a cookie created by Puffy Muffin in Brentwood in honor of the Brentwood Police Department’s 50th birthday (which is officially Feb 1.) If you purchase one of these cookies, they will give 100% of the proceeds to the Brentwood Police Department. Visit Puffy Muffin at 229 Franklin Road, Brentwood.

