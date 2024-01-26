Photo of the Day: January 26, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Thanks to Liz Beatty for submitting this photo of turkeys in the snow. Beatty included the following poem.

Twas several days past the blizzard when outside my home

The creatures started stirring, and I sensed I was not alone.

I sprang with my camera to capture the matter

That was creating all the ruckus and backyard clatter.

When what to my wondering eyes should reappear

But the Audubon divas who were flexing their rears.

The sun on the turkey breasts parading on the old fallen snow.

Gave a luster of high fashion for the creatures below.

And I with my steamy coffee and comfy slippers watched on

While my feathered guests pranced and preened on my patio and lawn.

And I heard them exclaim as they scurried on their way

“Gobble, Gobble, Thank You” and “Have a great non-Thanksgiving day!”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.