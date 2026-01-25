Photo of the Day: January 25, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry celebrated Opry member Dolly Parton with its annual Opry Goes Dolly show at the Grand Ole Opry House. The fourth annual Opry Goes Dolly celebrated Dolly’s 80th birthday by highlighting songs from her iconic 1980s era, along with other classics from her legendary catalog. Among those appearing were Opry members Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Rhonda Vincent, and Mark Wills, plus Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Nichols, and hit songwriter Trannie Anderson, who made her Opry debut. Parton will turn 80 on Monday, Jan. 19.

The night concluded with Gill and Wilson joining forces on Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” as well as her iconic “I Will Always Love You.” This week, Parton released a new version of “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire. In honor of the Opry Goes Dolly celebration, the Opry is proud to partner with Julien’s to give fans the chance to own a piece of country music history & support the Opry Trust Fund.

This exclusive online-only auction, launching tonight and running through February 2, features a spectacular, one-of-a-kind, Dolly Parton-signed microphone stand. The design is unmistakably Dolly, with signature rhinestones and butterflies throughout, including an autographed plaque. The mic stand was presented to Dolly in 2025 as part of the Opry 100 celebration, when she autographed the plaque. The stand is accompanied by a framed photo of Dolly Parton on the night of her Grand Ole Opry induction at the Ryman on January 4, 1969. The photo was taken by award-winning Opry staff photographer Les Leverett. Bid HERE through February 2, 2026.

