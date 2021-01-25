Photo of the Day: January 25, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is the new RH (Restoration Hardware) Outlet which just opened in Cool Springs at 1626 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

At the RH Outlet, you will find an array of rugs, lighting, and furniture pieces from dining room tables, to sofas and chairs. There are also a few pieces of artwork scattered around the store. The items at the store are returned items, pieces that have been removed from the RH store floor that were used as displays or items that might be scratched or have a small defect. Discounts offered on items are from 20 percent to 50 percent.

