Photo of the Day: January 24, 2021

Today’s photo is “Rusty” at The Factory in Franklin. “Rusty”, The Factory Man, stands at the side entrance next to Honest Coffee Roasters. Standing at 20 feet tall, he is a symbol of what took place every day at The Factory. The previous owner of The Factory, Calvin Lehew commissioned Franklin resident and artisan Kris Nethercutt to design “Rusty” from remaining scrap metal parts found on the property.

If you visit The Factory, you will also see the plaque Nethercutt created, which sits at the foot of Rusty. The plaque reads:

“Rusty will continue to survive in a changing world because he learned to adapt but he wants his origins to be remembered and celebrated, after all his mother was invention. His new mission in life is to embrace the past by standing tall, reminding everyone that anything ‘American Made’ is an investment in our future and that everything can be reused or recycled.”

Read more about Rusty here.

