Photo of the Day: January 23, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo from Brentwood Baptist Facebook

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from Brentwood Baptist’s recent ribbon cutting for the Rowen Glenn Center.

The mission of the Rowen Glenn Center is to enrich the lives of individuals and families
impacted by disability. It provides a safe place to belong through intentional community, equips individuals to find success in their abilities, and cares for families in order to bring honor and glory to the name of Jesus. Read more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

