Photo of the Day: January 23, 2022

Today’s photo is from Brentwood Baptist’s recent ribbon cutting for the Rowen Glenn Center.

The mission of the Rowen Glenn Center is to enrich the lives of individuals and families

impacted by disability. It provides a safe place to belong through intentional community, equips individuals to find success in their abilities, and cares for families in order to bring honor and glory to the name of Jesus. Read more here.

