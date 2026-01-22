Photo of the Day: January 22, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville-based singer-songwriter Will Terry has signed a management deal with TRACK mgmt. An authentic storyteller brushed with southern grit and fresh energy, the newcomer from Rome, GA has a publishing deal with Prescription Songs and joint development deal with Amigo Records and 7Hills Music. On the road, Terry has served as tour support for Tyler Farr, Jon Langston and Chayce Beckham and recently made his Whiskey Jam debut. In 2025, Terry released singles “Losing You” and “Hell at This Point,” with the latter featured on Spotify’s New Boots, Coming Up Country and Fresh Finds Country playlists.

“From the moment I heard Will Terry, it was clear he brings something genuinely fresh to the landscape,” said manager Drew Magid. “I’m excited to help build a long-term career that reflects his artistry and ambition, and to elevate the strong foundation he’s established since moving to Nashville last year.”

“Your team is everything, Drew and Kelly are two of the most artist-dedicated individuals I’ve worked with,” noted Tracker Johnson, founder of TRACK mgmt. “I’m very excited to see them work together on Will.”

