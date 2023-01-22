Photo of the Day: January 22, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Southall opened its doors in December 2022. The resort space in Franklin sits on 325 acres and at first, was not open to locals. Now, they offer locals experiences that include the spa, restaurant, and tastings each Saturday.

THE SPA at Southall: A well-being oasis that encourages an energy balance to awaken guests’ divine nature and strengthen spirits, now accepting local reservations; please call (615) 721-7830 or email spa@southalltn.com.

Sojourner: Locals can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner served daily in the heart of the Inn at Southall. For dining reservations, please contact the front desk at (615) 282-2000 or email reservations@southalltn.com.

The Jammery: Every Saturday, Southall hosts an intimate 4-pour tasting experience that combines gourmet award-winning honey, exquisite wines and delectable small plates complemented by the expertise of the resort’s Executive Chef, Head Beekeeper and Head Sommelier. The experience is $150/person + tax and gratuity and can be reserved via the front desk at (615) 282-2000

