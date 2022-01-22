Photo of the Day: January 22, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Rippavilla in Spring Hill covered in snow. Rippavilla, built in 1855, was one of the premier farms in Middle Tennessee. On November 29, 1864, the home and the families who lived there found themselves in the middle of one of the most dramatic events of the Civil War. Learn more about the history of Rippavilla here.

