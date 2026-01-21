Photo of the Day: January 21, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a writer’s round with Lainey Wilson and two of her longtime songwriting collaborators — Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson — in the museum’s CMA Theater. During this program, the three friends — who call themselves The Heart Wranglers — shared the stage to perform some of the songs they have written together.

The writing trio has been nominated by the Recording Academy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music for their multi-platinum co-writes including the singles “Heart Like a Truck,” “Somewhere Over Laredo,” “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “Whirlwind,” as well as 9 other songs released across Lainey’s albums. Trannie Anderson met Lainey shortly after Trannie moved to Nashville from Texas in 2015. In addition to songs recorded by Lainey, Trannie has written songs recorded by Dan + Shay, Ella Langley, Reba McEntire, Nate Smith, Cole Swindell, Morgan Wallen and other artists. Lainey also recently invited Trannie to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday (January 17). Nashville native Dallas Wilson met both Lainey and Trannie in 2017. His songs have also been recorded by Ernest, Corey Kent, Meghan Patrick, Dylan Scott, Teddy Swims and Mitchell Tenpenny, among others.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.