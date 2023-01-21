Photo of the Day: January 21, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum opened a new exhibit exploring the musical contributions of Dick Curless (1932-1995). Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine is now open and runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

Curless — best known for his 1965 national hit, the truck-driving anthem “A Tombstone Every Mile” — was one of the most versatile and powerfully eloquent singers of his time. The exhibit traces Curless’s life and legacy, from his rural Northeast upbringing and popular truck-driving songs of the 1960s and ‘70s, to his 1995 return to recording with his critically acclaimed final album, Traveling Through.

Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine features a selection of instruments, stage wear and personal artifacts donated to the museum’s collection by the Curless family. The exhibit is guest co-curated by music historian and award-winning author Peter Guralnick, who wrote an extensive profile on Curless in his 2020 book “Looking to Get Lost: Adventures in Music and Writing.”

