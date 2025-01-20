Photo of the Day: January 20, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Veteran music agent Lance Roberts joins WME as a Partner in its Country music division, based in Nashville. Roberts brings with him more than 30 years of experience and notable artists, including Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Easton Corbin, Ian Munsick, Parmalee and Sammy Kershaw.

“Lance is known in our industry as an agent with a keen eye for talent and a commitment to nurturing and growing artists’ careers,” said Joey Lee, Co-head of WME’s Nashville office. “We are excited to have his expertise at WME.”

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join the amazing team at WME,” said Roberts. “They have been extremely supportive of this next chapter in my career, and I am looking forward to working with the most talented agents in our industry.”

“Most of us have known and respected Lance’s work for many years and are thrilled he is joining our team,” shared Becky Gardenhire and Jay Williams, Co-heads of WME’s Nashville office. “He’s creative, strategic, and passionate and his knowledge will benefit all of our artists.”

Roberts began his career at the Bobby Roberts Company in 1992, working alongside some of country music’s most iconic artists, including Country Music Hall of Fame members John Anderson, Merle Haggard, Ray Price and Waylon Jennings. Following the acquisition of the Bobby Roberts Company by UTA in 2014, he spent nearly a decade building and expanding his clients’ touring opportunities.

