Photo of the Day: January 20, 2023

Photo of the day: The founders of Dos Primos Tequila – superstar Thomas Rhett and his cousin, Jeff Worn – are introducing the latest Dos Primos variant: Dos Primos Tequila Añejo. Dos Primos Tequila Añejo is the third tequila variant launched by the Dos Primos brand.

In 2021, Dos Primos successfully debuted Dos Primos Tequila Blanco – a super-premium crystal-clear tequila with earthy, herbal notes and smooth floral and citrus hints – and in 2022 the brand introduced Dos Primos Reposado, a golden-colored super-premium tequila aged for six months with hints of dried fruit, smooth vanilla and toasted oak on the palate. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle of Dos Primos Tequila ranges from $39.99 to $54.99, depending on the variant. For more information or to find a retailer, visit DosPrimosTequila.com.

