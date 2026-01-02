Photo of the Day: January 2, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Fire Place Fellowship hosted its 14th annual Christmas celebration, ‘A Music City Christmas,’ serving approximately 300 foster children and their families from across Middle Tennessee. Sponsored by Love From Music City, the event was created to bring hope and joy to children within the foster care system during the holiday season.

The event featured a festive lineup of activities, including photos with Santa, complimentary treats provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a lunch served to all the children. Adding to the celebration, country music singer-songwriter sibling duo Juna N Joey delivered a live performance, bringing holiday cheer and entertainment to families attending.

Each foster child received at least five brand-new gifts, along with winter clothing, shoes, toys, bedding, and personal care items. The day concluded with prize giveaways, including bicycles and musical instruments, as well as a special musical performance for families to enjoy together.

Sponsors for the event include Patriot Angels, Sam’s Place Bar & Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Fire Place Fellowship, Let Us Do Lunch & Dinner, The Isaacs Foundation, John the Printer, Blown Away Hair Salon, Carter Natural Health Center – Hendersonville, Church International, Pony Mailbox – Hendersonville, Gallatin Chiropractic, and Jumbo & Delicious.

“We are incredibly grateful to the businesses, volunteers, and families who donated their time and resources to make this possible,” said founder Shanda Tripp, who established Love From Music City following the event’s beginnings at The Fire Place Fellowship. “Fourteen years ago, we chose to honor foster families by focusing our Christmas efforts on the children who need it most.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.